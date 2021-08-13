Miriam Janice Sullenger, 86, of Huntland passed from this life on Thursday, Aug.12, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on Oct. 31, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to the late Everett and Hallie Sutphin. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Mike Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 15, 2021