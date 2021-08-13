Miriam Janice Sullenger, 86, of Huntland passed from this life on Thursday, Aug.12, 2021 surrounded by her family.  She was born on Oct. 31, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to the late Everett and Hallie Sutphin. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Mike Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

 Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Aug. 15, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Miriam Sullenger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 15
Visitation
Sunday, August 15, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 15, 2021
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.