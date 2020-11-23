Funeral services for Mittie Ann Burt- Harper, 74, of Manchester will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Leon Williams officiating at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Harper passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma. Ann was born at home on Jan. 15, 1946 to the late Robert and Janie Dodson. She was a member of Forrest Mill Baptist Church. Ann worked at Genesco Shoe Factory, Wilson Golf Factory and retired from the Coffee County Highway Department. She will be remembered as a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Ann is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvin Harper; two sisters, Juanita Roulett and Mary Ruth Williams.
She is survived by her two sons, Tony Burt (Mary Patricia) and Bruce Burt; daughter, Lisa Brazier; two brothers, Danny Dodson (Pat) and Harold Dodson; three sisters, Leona Thomas, Rose Williams (Ronnie) and Ocie Garner (Jimmy Ray); brother -in-law, Joe Williams; seven grandchildren, Kaleb Brazier, Kyle Brazier, Chasity Craft, Jonathon Burt, Dillion Burt (Allison), Felicia Marchetti (Bruce) and Jacob Burt; five great-grandchildren, Colter Burt, Ealynne Ballew, Ashton Ballew, Adillion Burt and Waylon Burt.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 25, 2020