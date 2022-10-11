Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Molly Rebecca “Becky” Lovell, 90, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bailey Manor in Winchester. Becky was born on February 18, 1932, in Winchester, Tennessee to the late Horace and Mamie (Holder) Wilkinson. She was a teacher in California and Tennessee. She was a devoted Christian lady who studied her bible and attended Tullahoma Westwood Church of Christ. In her spare time, she worked in her garden and on her family genealogy. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Lovell; and sisters, Jean Van Hook and Patty Wilkinson. Becky is survived by her brother, Dan (Marlene) Wilkinson; niece, Jennifer (Brock) Fraser; brother-in-law, Alvin Van Hook; and many friends and other relatives.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)967-2222, www.moorecortner.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 12, 2022
