Morgan Gene Ray Sr of Ridgeland MS., passed this life June 15, 2023.
Mr. Ray was born in Winchester to the late Patrick Alfred Ray and Leona Carroll Ray. He is survived by wife Cheryl Crosno Ray, children Morgan Gene Ray Jr. (Paige), Laura Tackett (Ryan), grandchildren Spencer, Lexie, Bella, Abigayl, Gabrielle, Quinby, Meallan and brother, Rawls Ray, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Ray attended Sewanee University where he was a member of the undefeated 1963 football team. A 1966 graduate of University of Mississippi with a Bachelors Mechanical Engineering. He was a registered Professional Engineer working in many states throughout the southeast. Mr. Ray was very proud of his 50 plus years career in research, nuclear reactors, aerospace and environmental remediation. Morgan Ray worked for TVA, Boeing, Lockheed, Duke Power, Westinghouse and Florida DEP. He was most dedicated to his career, working on the international Space Station program.
Morgan and Cheryl began their love story at Ole Miss, over 57 years ago. They recently moved back to MS so that they could finish their story where it all began.
Morgan will be laid to rest in Oxford, Mississippi. There will be a small service for family only, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marble Plains Baptist Church 525 Marble Plains Road, Winchester TN 37398 or the charity of your choice.
