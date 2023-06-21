Ray.jpg

Morgan Gene Ray Sr of Ridgeland MS., passed this life June 15, 2023.

Mr. Ray was born in Winchester to the late Patrick Alfred Ray and Leona Carroll Ray. He is survived by wife Cheryl Crosno Ray, children Morgan Gene Ray Jr. (Paige), Laura Tackett (Ryan), grandchildren Spencer, Lexie, Bella, Abigayl, Gabrielle, Quinby, Meallan and brother, Rawls Ray, nieces and nephews.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.