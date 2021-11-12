Mose Lemuel Gass, 70, of Cowan passed from this life on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug.10, 1951 in Winchester to the late Jesse Lee and JoAnn Gass. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Coutta officiating. Interment will follow at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery with Brandon Evans, Kelly Gass, Jesse Speck, Josh Evans, Damon Walker and Lester Evans serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 14, 2021