Muriel June Aldridge, 99, of Tullahoma, was born in Fulton, N.Y., on July 31, 1923, to the late Carlos McDonald Rice and Lucy Hoyt Rice.

She served her country proudly in the Women’s Army Corp during WWII. During her time in the military, Muriel met and married her beloved husband of 37 years, Raymon Hubert Aldridge, who also precedes her in death. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and taking walks on the beach when she lived in Florida before moving to Tennessee.

