Myra Bates Nelson, 100, of Shelbyville died Feb. 11, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Hillcrest Funeral Home Rev. Tom Murdock officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M.
She was born December 26, 1922 in Fayetteville. Former employee of Walmart and a member of First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma. She enjoyed coffee, chocolate and playing cards.
She was always laughing, had a quick wit and was a fierce card player. She loved collecting red birds and chickens.
She is survived by a daughter, Penny Ann (Thomas Wayne Sr.) Daniel; a stepson, Buddy (Charlene) Nelson; a sister, Ruth Rymer; granddaughters, Leigh (William Greg) Tocchio, Kellee Smith; three great grandchildren, Devon Whitaker, Trinity Whitaker, Madeline Tocchio and a great-great grandchild, Keylin Trevor Coats.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents, David Warden and Lozelle Broadaway; her husband, D.B. Nelson Sr.; a granddaughter, Catherine Holly Smith; sisters, Eoline Carter and Nancy B. Wright; a brother, Andrew Broadaway and son-in-law, Robert Huston Smith.
Hillcrest Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 15, 2023
