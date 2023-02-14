Myra Bates Nelson, 100, of Shelbyville died Feb. 11, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Hillcrest Funeral Home Rev. Tom Murdock officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M.

