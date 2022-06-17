Myra Jean Miller Johnson, 92, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1929, in Haileyville, Oklahoma to the late John Spraggins and Beulah Jane (Robinson) Miller with family roots in Sherwood. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, June 20 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Dr. Rev. Michael Clark officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Haven of Hope in Tullahoma.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 19, 2022