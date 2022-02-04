Myrna Joy (Henry) Abbott, 86, of Estill Springs passed away on Feb. 2, 2022 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. Mryna was born on May 1, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to the late James and Charlotte (Romine) Henry. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 8 from noon 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Garner Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 6, 2022