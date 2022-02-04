Myrna Joy (Henry) Abbott, 86, of Estill Springs passed away on Feb. 2, 2022 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. Mryna was born on May 1, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to the late James and Charlotte (Romine) Henry. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 8 from noon 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Garner Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 6, 2022

To plant a tree in memory of Myrna Abbott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.