Myrtle Norma Schneider Donaldson was born on Feb. 9, 1923 in Priddy, Texas to the late Emil Otto Schneider and the late Eleanore Brunhilda Riewe. She was baptized on March 25, 1923 and confirmed on March 18, 1937. Myrtle was married to the late Fletcher Donaldson on February 12, 1943 in Austin, Texas. They were blessed with two children, Patricia (the late John) Goltz of Tucson, AZ, and Rebecca (Rev. David) Rubke of Tullahoma, TN. She was a retired piano teacher and she and Fletcher were quite active at Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma and in many community activities, including Community Concerts, and the Texas Wendish Heritage Society.
Myrtle entered eternal life on May 12, 2020, at Baily Manor in Manchester at the age of 97 years, three months, and three days. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law; 11 grandchildren and15 great grandchildren.
She was interred next to her husband Fletcher at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens on May 18, there to await the resurrection of all flesh. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Faith Lutheran Church of Tullahoma, TN or the Texas Wendish Heritage Society in Giddings, Texas. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Donaldson Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – May 17, 2020