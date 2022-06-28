Nancy Alice Scarborough, 87, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on November 11, 1934 in Borger, TX to the late Leo and Mildred Stone Harris. Nancy grew up in Toronto, KS, where she met Bobby Scarborough who was stationed there with the Air Force. They would later marry in 1952 and move to Winchester. She enjoyed spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Scarborough; and two sisters, Evelyn Baker and LaVon Smith of Kansas. She is survived by her children, Scott (Diane) Scarborough, Lori Scarborough and Carr Scarborough; grandson, John Scarborough and three nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 29, 2022