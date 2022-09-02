Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Nancy Broadaway Wright, 93, of Tullahoma, passed away Aug. 26, 2022 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital. She was born on March 16, 1929, in Fayettville, to the late Dave and Lozelle Broadaway. Her first job was at the Waffle Shop in Tullahoma, where she met the love of her life, James Keathley Wright. They were married in 1947 and remained married until his death in 2004. Ms. Nancy’s other jobs included being a telephone operator for Southern Bell. She was also a salesperson for H&W Men’s Store which she co-owned with her husband for 30+ years. She later worked for Stroop Air Conditioning, and Sverdrup. Ms. Nancy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was inducted into the East Tennessee Historical Society of Civil War Families of Tennessee in 2014.
She started her life in Tullahoma on Central Ave then moved to the home she occupied for 72 years until her death. The most important thing in her life was her devotion and dedication to her family! She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and welcomed anyone into her home and treated them like family! She most enjoyed cooking for her entire family as most Thanksgiving meals were shared at her home! She also loved gardening which she did with her husband for many years. Watching her show the unconditional love of Jesus was admired by anyone who met her.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Nancy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keathley, and her infant brother, Gerald Andrew, and sister, Eoline Carter. She is survived by her sons, David Wright and his wife, Jeanne, Kirby Wright and his wife, Cindy, and Richard Wright and his wife, Mary; grandchildren, Matthew Wright (Pam), Christopher Wright (Karen), Kristen Wright Rhoden (Chris), and Morgan Wright Groll (Jason); great grandchildren, Elijah Wright, Jaxson Wright, Lagassee Wright, McKenna Wright, Kylan Wright , Adalynn Rhoden, Davis Rhoden, Ella Groll, and Zachery Groll; and 2 sisters, Ruth Rymer and Myra Nelson; many extended family members and a host of friends.
Services were held Friday, Sept. 2 at Tullahoma Funeral Home and a private family graveside service was held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Henry Center at First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma, 208 W. Lauderdale Street. Tullahoma, TN 37388. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
