Nancy passed away in comfort at 5:20 a.m., July 8, 2021. She was a resident at The Waters of Shelbyville nursing home at Shelbyville. She was born on May 28, 1950 in Tampa Fla. She is preceded in death by her father and mother; Antonio A. (Tony) Salinero, and Marie Bennett Salinero.
Nancy is survived by her husband; John Mitchell, brother, Ben Salinero and her sister; Ina Flowers. She has numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in the Tampa Bay area. She graduated from Plant High School in Tampa, Fla.
Nancy was a RN and attended Georgia Baptist Hospital school of nursing in Atlanta, Ga., and later graduated from the Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Miami, Fla., in 1970. Her initial medical interest was Obstetrics but in the later years she practiced in Geriatrics.
Nancy was an avid reader of an extremely broad range of topics. During her early years she was a talented pianist and loved to entertain. She turned that over to volunteer as a Candy Striper at a local Tampa hospital in her teens. She was universally known as very smart, charming, funny, outgoing, pleasurable to be with. Nancy will be missed by those who loved and cared for her.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 21, 2021