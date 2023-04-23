Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Nancy Sue Shaver Brown, 86, of Decherd, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Saltillo, Mississippi on June 8, 1936, to the late Robert A. and Avanell Thornley Shaver. Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Sunday, April 23 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Dr. Rev. Michael Clark officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 23, 2023
