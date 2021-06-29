Naomi Messick, 70, passed from this world on June 25, 2021, at her home with her loving family beside her. Naomi was born on Aug. 17, 1950.

Coffee County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 30, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Naomi Messick, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.