Nathan Daniel Morris, 34, of Tullahoma, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Winchester on Dec. 19, 1985. Nathan was employed as an electrician.
He is survived by his mother, Karen (Ronald) Crook of Liberty; father, Rickie T. Morris of Joelton; sons, Hunter Gage Morris and Hutsen Lee Morris, both of Manchester; sister, Heather Michelle Morris of Antioch; grandmother, Lucille Grammer Mott of Winchester; cousin, Amanda Kay Sabin of Tullahoma; and numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a .m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Jack Hice officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Hunter and Hutson Morris Trust at Wilson Bank and Trust. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – May 13, 2020