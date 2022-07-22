Nellie Wasilewski

Nellie Leverette Wasilewski

Nellie Leverette Wasilewski of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at her home at the age of 80.

Nellie was born in Lewisburg to the late Howard and Bertha Pugh Leverette. She was a published author and poet and was especially fond of writing devotionals. Nellie loved reading, acting, and shopping for the perfect pair of shoes to go with her fashionable attire. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved her Lord and Savior and she lived her life to honor Him. Nellie loved her husband dearly and they enjoyed road trips together and visited a large number of the states. Her children and grandchildren were her treasures in her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Richard Duncan; one granddaughter, Miranda; and one brother, Melvin Leverette.

