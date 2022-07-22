Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Nellie Leverette Wasilewski of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at her home at the age of 80.
Nellie was born in Lewisburg to the late Howard and Bertha Pugh Leverette. She was a published author and poet and was especially fond of writing devotionals. Nellie loved reading, acting, and shopping for the perfect pair of shoes to go with her fashionable attire. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved her Lord and Savior and she lived her life to honor Him. Nellie loved her husband dearly and they enjoyed road trips together and visited a large number of the states. Her children and grandchildren were her treasures in her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Richard Duncan; one granddaughter, Miranda; and one brother, Melvin Leverette.
Mrs. Wasilewski is survived by her husband, Walter Wasilewski; one daughter, Jessica (Joe) Cronan; three sons, Jonathan (Emily) Wasilewski, Kelly (Stephanie) Wasilewski, and Robert Wasilewski; three sisters, Josephine (Marlin) Bates, Hazel (Ron) Metheny, and Judy Gail Sumners; eleven grandchildren, Michael, Austin, Layla, Trey, Jessica, Maggie, Justice, Camron, Olivia, Savannah, and Evalyn; and one great-grandchild, S.J.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25 at First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the American Heart Association or the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
