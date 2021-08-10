Nelwyn Doris Miles Hall, 89, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Glen Allen, Alabama on Oct. 11, 1931 to the late Seldon and Loudell (Aldridge) Miles. Funeral services were held Monday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Jason Heath officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Gideons International to purchase Bibles.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 11, 2021