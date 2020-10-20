Nettie Geneva “Neva” Smith Bair, 79, of Estill Springs departed this life Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville following an extended illness.
Mrs. Bair was born in Grovetown, Texas to the late Weldon Smith and Flepa Paralee Hicks Smith on August 4, 1941. Mrs. Bair was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Estill Springs. She was a member of the Winchester Order of Eastern Star Chapter #196 for approximately 30 plus years, serving as Worthy Matron 3 times. She was a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Bair was employed at several different nursing homes, hospitals and doctors’ offices, most recently; The Recovery Room at Tennova Harton Hospital, MDS Coordinator at the Waters of Winchester, She also was the nurse at Camp Discovery for many years. She was last employed as a substitute nurse for the Franklin County School System. Her hobbies were sewing and embroidering, traveling and camping. She was always there when her family needed her and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Smith. She is survived by her husband, Gene Bair, children; James Harmon and wife, Theresa of Tullahoma, Vicki Harmon Bair and Elizabeth Rice and husband, Jerry all of Estill Springs, Debbie Borgman-Conover and husband, Lee of Arcadia, Fla. six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Bair will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Shane Scott, officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Grant Funeral Services at 103 Peter’s Road in Estill Springs is in charge of arrangements.
