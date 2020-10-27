Nettie Joey Reese, 58, of Decherd, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester. A native of Franklin County, she was born on June 22, 1962. Funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Matt Gossett, P.J. Reese, Troy Gossett, Michael Reese, Charlie Johnson, and Randy Baker serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News - Oct. 28, 2020