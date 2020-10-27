Nettie Joey Reese, 58, of Decherd, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester. A native of Franklin County, she was born on June 22, 1962. Funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Matt Gossett, P.J. Reese, Troy Gossett, Michael Reese, Charlie Johnson, and Randy Baker serving as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News - Oct. 28, 2020

Service information

Oct 27
Visitation
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
11:00AM-3:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Oct 27
Funeral Service
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
3:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
