Nicholas Alan Smith of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family at the age of 38.
Nick was born in Columbia to Jack and Debbie Jones Smith. He graduated from Tullahoma High School in 2000 and attended Faith Lutheran Church. Nick co-owned several local businesses, including Daddy Billy’s, Spinellis Pizzeria and Nick Newtons in Murfreesboro. He was also an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan. Nick loved life, his family and friends who were all extremely important to him, and always kept a smile not only on his face, but others as well.
He was preceded in death by three grandfathers, L.C. Smith, Joe Jones, and Al Pena. In addition to his parents, Nick is survived by his wife, Becca Smith of Tullahoma; daughters, Abriella Hershman of Tullahoma and Spencer Monroe Smith who is due to be born in July; one sister, Christina Sirten (Pete) of Decatur, Alabama; two brothers, Chris Smith (Anna Nicassio) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Larry Smith (Brandi) of Tullahoma; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; two grandmothers, Faye Pena and Willene Jones; and his two beloved dogs, Potter and Princeton.
The funeral service was held on Sunday, March 1 in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family has asked that for those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nick Smith Benefit Account, c/o Trader’s National Bank, 120 North Jackson Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 4, 2020