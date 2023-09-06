Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Nicolas Victoriano Alcocer Victoria, of Tullahoma, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at his home at the age of 90.
Mr. Alcocer was born in Merida, Yucatan in Mexico to the late Priciliano and Maria Victoria Alcocer. He started working at the age of 5 as a shoe shiner, and migrated to the United States from Yucatan, Mexico at the age of 22 when he learned to speak English with a multi-language dictionary. He was a retired Teamster Union truck driver and loved facetiming his children, riding motor cycles, boxing, watching YouTube videos, UFC, and going to Las Vegas.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Alcocer was preceded in death by three children, Vick and Adam Alcocer and Maria Perez; one granddaughter, Brignee Springfield; and five siblings, Juan, Jorge, and Maria Alcocer, Rafaella Diaz, and Raphael Diaz.
He is survived by his loving wife, Becky Alcocer, who affectionately referred to him as her “Gorgeous”; twelve children, Eve Raines (Hershel), Jeanne Warren (James), Mark Alcocer (Stacey), Nick Alcocer (Meghan), Nicolas Alcocer, Victor Alcocer, Rosa Alcocer, Lydia Cruz (Tony), Lola Franco (Jamie), Rosemary Alcocer, Juanita Springfield (Jeffrey), and Rene Bernal; three siblings, Pedro Alcocer, Armondo Alcocer, and Roselinda Alcocer; a total of 156 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his fur-baby, Gigi.
Funeral services were on Monday, Sept. 4 in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. Per his wishes, following the services, Mr. Alcocer was cremated. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Adoration Hospice for their loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Nicholas' memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
