Nicolas Victoriano Alcocer Victoria, of Tullahoma, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at his home at the age of 90.

Mr. Alcocer was born in Merida, Yucatan in Mexico to the late Priciliano and Maria Victoria Alcocer. He started working at the age of 5 as a shoe shiner, and migrated to the United States from Yucatan, Mexico at the age of 22 when he learned to speak English with a multi-language dictionary. He was a retired Teamster Union truck driver and loved facetiming his children, riding motor cycles, boxing, watching YouTube videos, UFC, and going to Las Vegas.

