Niels Peter Allerup, II, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at his home at the age of 94. Mr. Allerup was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Niels Peter Allerup and Alice Karen Nielson Allerup. He serviced his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and went on to work as the Advertising Director for Pabst Brewery. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allerup was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Rapp Allerup.
He is survived by two sons, Niels Peter Allerup, III, and Erik Martin Allerup and his wife Ann; four grandchildren, Hanna, Abigale, Niels Peter IV, and Reagan; and one great-grandson, Kevin Dash Cameron.
Per Mr. Allerup’s wishes, no services are planned at this time. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Niels’ memory be made to the Civil War/American Battlefield Trust- 1156 15th St NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20005.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 6, 2023
