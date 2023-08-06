Niels Peter Allerup, II, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at his home at the age of 94. Mr. Allerup was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Niels Peter Allerup and Alice Karen Nielson Allerup. He serviced his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and went on to work as the Advertising Director for Pabst Brewery. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allerup was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Rapp Allerup.

He is survived by two sons, Niels Peter Allerup, III, and Erik Martin Allerup and his wife Ann; four grandchildren, Hanna, Abigale, Niels Peter IV, and Reagan; and one great-grandson, Kevin Dash Cameron.

