Nina Jean Walls Perry, 76, of Estill Springs, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Vanderbilt-Harton in Tullahoma. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Sept. 10, 1946 to the late James Isaac and Velma Vertie (Hill) Coffelt. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Interment will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Monday, February 20, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
11:00AM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
