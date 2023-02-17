Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Nina Jean Walls Perry, 76, of Estill Springs, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Vanderbilt-Harton in Tullahoma. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Sept. 10, 1946 to the late James Isaac and Velma Vertie (Hill) Coffelt. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News- Feb. 19, 2023
To send flowers to the family of Nina Jean Walls Perry, please visit Tribute Store.
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.