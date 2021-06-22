Nina Lou Brewer, 84, of Belvidere, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Elk River Health and Rehab in Winchester. She was born in Lick Fork, Alabama on Feb. 10, 1937 to the late, Littleton Lee and Lou Ella Cagle LaFevers. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 23, 2021