Norman Partin

Norman Partin

Norman Franklin Partin of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 88.

Mr. Partin was born in Winchester to the late Arthur and Myrtle Fagg Partin. During his life, Norman worked at Batesville Casket Company for 17 years, and was also a residential construction carpenter. He was also a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Partin was preceded in death by five brothers, and two sisters.

To plant a tree in memory of Norman Partin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.