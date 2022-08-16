Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Norman Franklin Partin of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 88.
Mr. Partin was born in Winchester to the late Arthur and Myrtle Fagg Partin. During his life, Norman worked at Batesville Casket Company for 17 years, and was also a residential construction carpenter. He was also a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Partin was preceded in death by five brothers, and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Katie Smith Partin; one son, Larry Partin; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mr. Partin will be held on Wednesday, August 17 at 3 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Macon officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 17, 2022
