Odessa Benson Amos, 86, of Winchester, went to her eternal home on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Huntland on April 18, 1936, to the late Joe and Macie (White) Benson. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rudy Wilkinson and Charles Houston officiating. Interment will follow at Maxwell Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 7, 2022
