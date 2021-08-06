Olivia Ann Evans, 75, of Normandy, passed this life on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at her home at the age of 75.
Mrs. Evans was born in Houston, Texas to the late Roy and Olive Poulignot Brent and was a member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma. She was also an ordained minister with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). In addition to her parents, Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanne Sap; and one brother, Thomas Brent.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Evans; one daughter, Elizabeth Yurchak and her husband Thomas; and five grandchildren, Shad, Evan and Kameron Yurchak, Brandon Hedges and Karissa Evans.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either First Christian Church, 120 West Grundy Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 8, 2021