Funeral services for Ona C. Franklin, 90, of Tullahoma will be conducted 11:00 AM on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Tullahoma Funeral Home, with David Wall officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Mrs. Franklin passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her residence.
Ona was born on Dec. 26, 1931, to the late Elisha and Bernice Cunningham. She retired from Arnold Air Force Base as a Payroll Clerk. She was a long-time member of Harmony Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Ona enjoyed gardening, canning various types of food, traveling, working cross word puzzles, and most of all spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, E.J. Franklin; three brothers, Edward Cunningham, James Cunningham, Fred Cunningham; three sisters, Louise Knoerr, Mable Banks, and Nora Cunningham. She is survived by one son, Kenneth Franklin; two daughters, Vickie Rogers (Ray) and Connie Cox (Glenn); one sister, Susie Barton; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Harmony Baptist Church, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 23, 2022