Payne, Opal Ophelia of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at her home at the age of 89.
Mrs. Payne was born in Marineville, Alabama to the late Earnest and Delma Horton Boyd and worked during her life at Genesco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenis Payne; one daughter, Sylvia Maxwell; one son, Johnnie Short; step-son, Nelson Payne; step-daughter, Sarah Williams; daughter-in-law, Georgia Short; two grandchildren, Stephanie and Dayne Short; and three sisters, Adela Bell, Katherine Clark, and Billie Houston. Mrs. Payne is survived by her son, Wayne Short; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon to 1:45 p.m. with a graveside service to follow a 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 19, 2021