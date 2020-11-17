Orman Frederick “Fred” Waller of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 91.
Mr. Waller was born in Tullahoma to the late Orman Guinn Waller and Hazel Reiben Waller. During his life he worked as an industrial mechanic before his retirement from the city of Tullahoma. Mr. Waller lived on his John Deere tractor. He was an avid gardener and farmer who loved hunting, showing horses, and was an outstanding craftsman who could fix anything that was put in front of him. He was a member of College Street Baptist Church in Tullahoma, and a former member of The Waymaker’s gospel quartet as well as the Knights of Pythias. Even when he was not the one on stage, he loved to attend gospel singings with his family. Fred will be remembered by those who loved him as a simple, southern man who had a smile that could light up the room.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Majors Waller; one son, Danny Waller; one brother, Robert Waller; one brother-in-law, Owen Limbaugh; and one sister-in-law, Janet Waller.
Mr. Waller is survived by his daughter, Christy Glenn and her husband Trey; two grandchildren, Drew Mann, and Lindsey Glenn; two brothers, Charles Waller and his wife Annetta, and Eddie Waller and his wife, Diane; and one sister, Juanita Limbaugh.
Visitation for Mr. Waller will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from noon to 2 p.m., at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Patrick Waller officiating. A private graveside service will follow. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Fred’s memory be made to either College Street Baptist Church- 207 N. College St. Tullahoma, TN 37388; or Hospice of the Highland Rim- 110 East Lauderdale St. Tullahoma, TN 37388-4508.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 18, 2020