Surrounded by his loving family, Orville Eugene Seaton, 76, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at St Thomas West in Nashville. He was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on May 16, 1945 to the late Edward Joseph and Virgie Allyne (Jones) Seaton. Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 1 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Dr. Rev. Michael Clark officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Bob Wiseman, Mark Dudley, Richard Stewart, John Gipson, Alex Sanders, and Nick Cannon serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021