Orville “Orby” Lesley Losey III of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home at the age 56.
Mr. Losey was born in Manchester to Orville Lesley Losey II and Jolene Richards Crader. During his life he worked as a driver for Wilhelm Trucking. In addition to his parents, Mr. Losey is survived by his daughter, Leslie Losey; his girlfriend, Judy Burt; one brother, Jason Crader (Casey); one sister, Vena Lovell (Jeff); one grandchild, Rylan; nieces, Addyson Crader and Kammie Stephens; and numerous aunts, uncles and other extended family members.
Visitation was held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. with the funeral following at 3 p.m. with Joe Hill and Elton Chessor officiating. Burial followed at Maplewood Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 14, 2020