Orville Ray “Spud” Glenn, Jr.,of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home at the age of 77.
Spud was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Orville R. Glenn Sr. and Mary Louise Jones Glenn. During his life, he owned and operated Courtesy Dry Cleaning and was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Leslie Glenn; and one sister, Brenda Moore.
Spud is survived by his wife, Brenda Glenn; two sons, Kenneth (Tabetha) Glenn and Trey (Christy) Glenn; one sister, Barbara (Sonny) Mount; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Maurice and Margaret Hale; sister-in-law, Susan Glenn; four grandchildren, Jordan, Julie (fiancé Eli), Drew, and Lindsey; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held June 22 with Pastors Dave and Christian Watts officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Compassus.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 23, 2021