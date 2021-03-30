Pamela Kay Smartt of Manchester passed this life on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 63.
Mrs. Smartt was born in Tullahoma to the late Tommy David Branum, and Dorothy “Dot” Darnell Branum who survives. Pam had previously worked at Publix in Tullahoma, and was a member of Ragsdale Church of Christ. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Tony Smith.
Along with her mother, Pam is survived by her husband, Kenny Smartt; two daughters, Alisha McInturff (Steven), and Betsy Tate (Robert); three sisters, Gail Smith, Dana Brown, and Georgia Lindsay (Jim); one brother, Timothy Branum; four grandchildren, Kayla Johnson (Jessie), Branden Tate, and Sophie and Slade McInturff; and one great-grandson, Weston Johnson.
Visitation for Mrs. Smartt will be held on Thursday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Paul Costin officiating. Burial will follow at Beans Creek Cemetery in Hillsboro.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 31, 2021