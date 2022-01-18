Pamela Rae (Arnold) Bonson, 70, passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on Jan. 14, 2022. She was the wife of William L. Bonson, with whom she shared thirty-nine of years of marriage.
Born in Vallejo, California, she was the daughter of the late James Alton Arnold and Norma Mae (Andrew) Arnold. Pam grew up in Manchester and Woodbury, Tennessee and graduated from Cannon County High School- Class of ’69, and Middle Tennessee State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1972. She was an elementary school teacher in the Coffee County Schools until her retirement in 2006.
Pam’s faith was secure in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She read and studied scripture regularly, she provided a supportive Christian influence for those around her, and she was a generous and regular contributor to multiple charities. She was a kind, loving and patient wife with a wonderful sense of humor. Pam lived with a fire in her heart that sometimes flamed bright as her auburn hair- especially when she saw mistreatment of the weak or disadvantaged.
Despite many health problems and surgeries, Pam taught for twenty-seven years, primarily as a first and second grade classroom teacher at East Coffee, Jones and Hickerson Schools. She also served as a cheerleader coach and for a time as a librarian. She loved teaching and she loved children. She poured her skills, her time, and above all, her heart into helping kids learn. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family and was especially close to her sister, Deb. In earlier years, when her health permitted, Pam enjoyed decorative crafts and was a masterful creator of wreaths, swags, and especially Christmas décor. Pam was interested in animals of all types and had kept and loved dogs throughout her life- most recently a little Maltese named, Ivy.
Pam is survived by her husband, her mother, Norma Cantwell of Tullahoma; niece, Jill Bryson and great nephew Benjamin Bryson- Gonzalez of Mt. Rainer, Maryland; nephew, Drew Bryson of Tullahoma; and nephew Reed Bryson and wife Melissa of Woodbury. She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Deb Bryson.
Funeral Services will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. The family will receive visitors from noon until time of services.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 19, 2022