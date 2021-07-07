Pastor Dean Guye left this life to enter heaven on July 1, 2021 at his home in Dickson at the age of 92. Dean was born on July 3, 1928, near Thompsonville, Illinois to Ralph and Eunial Guye. The funeral was held at the Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Monday, July 5 with Rev. Robert Truitt officiating. The graveside service and burial was held at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester on Monday, July 5 at with Robert Truitt and Rev. Ronnie Pittenger officiating.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 7, 2021