Pastor W. D. Brewer, 68, of Huntland, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022, at his residence. W.D. was born on January 10, 1954, to the late Robert S. Brewer and Hattie C. (Scott) Brewer. Funeral service was held Thursday, April 14 from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Pastor, Fabron Nichelson and Pastor David Lovett “Preacha” the service.  Interment will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery in Francisco, Alabama with family and friends serving as pallbearers.   

Moore - Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 17, 2022

