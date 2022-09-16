Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Franklin County resident and Coffee County native, Pat Duke Garner, 70, was born Feb. 20, 1952 and died September 13, 2022 following an extended illness.
She was retired from Cubic Transportation in Tullahoma and was of the Baptist faith. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Jean Smith Duke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Patrick Gluchmen, Jr. and daughter, Michelle Lee McLaughlin.
Ms. Garner is survived by two daughters, Paula Jo (Max) Rigney of Manchester and Stacey McLaughlin Anderson of Chattanooga; three grandchildren, Trystan (Haden) Moore, Kodey Rigney and Shawn Tyler Anderson, all of Manchester; three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Aurora and Timothy Oliver; two brothers, Larry Duke of Manchester and Donald Duke of Ky., and other family members.
Ms. Garner will be cremated. No service or visitation will be held at High’s. Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com.
High Funeral Home and High’s Cremations, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 18, 2022
