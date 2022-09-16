Pat Duke Garner

Franklin County resident and Coffee County native, Pat Duke Garner, 70, was born Feb. 20, 1952 and died September 13, 2022 following an extended illness.     

She was retired from Cubic Transportation in Tullahoma and was of the Baptist faith. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Jean Smith Duke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Patrick Gluchmen, Jr. and daughter, Michelle Lee McLaughlin.

