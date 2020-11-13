Patricia Barton Cook, 63, of Shelbyville, passed this life on Nov. 5, 2020 in Murfreesboro.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Growden Barton. She is survived by her father, Joe Bryant Barton; one daughter, Ashley Kay Norwood (Kyle); two grandsons, Jacob Edward and Jackson Davis Norwood; one sister, Deborah B. Brown (Murray); one brother, Gary Bryant Barton (Tina); seven nieces and nephews, Julie Ann Bourne (Brad), Matthew Edward Toms (Ashley), Courtney Brown Frazee (Robert), Shelley Brown Bell (Todd), Meredith Brown Steenerson (Jonathan), Andrea Marie Richey (Jeremy), Logan E. Haynes (Autumn); and multiple great nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Jim Parks officiating. For those who wish, the family ask that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Smith Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 15, 2020