Patricia Carroll Lee, 68, of Tullahoma, died June 18, 2021, at Tristar Centennial Hospital in Nashville. A native of Atlanta, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Grady Edward Lee and Lois Louise Carroll Lee.
She graduated in 1970 from Clearwater (FL) High School, in 1972 from St. Petersburg (FL) Junior College, and in 1974 with honors from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications.
She lived her first 12 years in Atlanta, then 35 years in Clearwater, before moving to Tullahoma in 1999. Her mother Louise was a Coffee County native, and Patricia always wanted to move to Tullahoma to live.
With an education in Journalism, she worked as an editor for the Clearwater Sun Newspaper during college and was also the first editor of the USF magazine Omnibus. She was later a public information writer and photographer for the City of Clearwater. She also worked for two small newspapers before changing her career to become a travel agent. Even before her new career, she and her mother traveled extensively throughout the world, taking her from Alaska to Uzbekistan. Her favorite places were Antarctica and Switzerland. She retired to care for her mother until her death in 2008 at the age of 92. She then became a freelance writer.
She enjoyed her pets, flower gardening, traveling, genealogy research, and watching the wild animals in her wooded yard. She was a member of The Nature Conservancy Legacy Club and the Bethany Good Neighbors Club where she enjoyed helping maintain the old country church and cemetery.
She is survived by several cousins in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Florida.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday June 24 at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethany Cemetery Memorial Fund, 143 Crownover Lane Normandy, TN 37360.
Tullahoma News – June 23, 2021