Patricia J. Travis passed this life on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at the age of 83. Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. at Lynchburg Cemetery.

Patricia was the daughter of the late Thomas Dales Travis Jr. and Enza Lee Sanders Travis. She enjoyed being around people and having visits with her family. She had a way to always accessorize her outfits.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Travis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.