Patricia Lee “Kiddle” Mintz, of Estill Springs passed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Norfolk, Va., in January of 1953 to the late Kermit Theo Mintz and Mary Frances Dodson Mintz. She graduated from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Va., and attended Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA and graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., with a degree in Biology. She loved music, traveling, and anything related to the “water”. She worked and retired from Mitre Corporation as a computer analyst in the Washington D.C. area, and after retirement moved to Estill Springs in 2017 and fondly called that home.
She is survived by her loving dog, Parker; and lifelong friends Diane Bryant and Ron Mayes of Estill Springs, Ann Brentano of Rainer, Oregon and Kim Allen of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. She is also survived by her many Tennessee friends and neighbors who have become family to her, as well as her brother, John K. Mintz (Delores) of Kitty Hawk, N.C., and a nephew and his family.
A celebration of her life will be held Estill Springs in the near future.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 24, 2021