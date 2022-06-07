Patricia Schmisseur began her eternal life in Heaven on May 24, 2022 following 83 years of blessing those around her. Born Oct. 28, 1938 in Salem, Illinois, Patricia married David Schmisseur of 'Fallon, Illinois in 1965 and together they raised two sons, John and Dan Schmisseur, both born in Illinois and currently residing in Tennessee.
Known as Pat to her friends, she received bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Southern Illinois University, after which she taught school in the Alton (IL) public school system until she chose to focus her efforts on raising her two sons, who seemingly always needed a ride to band rehearsal or a ball field.
David's career with Olin Corporation moved the family frequently across the United States to locations including Cheshire (CT), El Paso (TX), Greenwood (IN), Redmond (WA), and two returns to the Alton area. At every stop, Pat and David found a church home for their family and opportunities to serve within their church family. Sunday School teacher, pianist, church librarian, choir member, and biblical counselor were just a few of the roles in which Pat served her church communities.
Pat was a self-taught artist who enjoyed painting with both oils and watercolors and was a member of various art guilds within the communities she lived. She was a talented musician who played piano for various clubs and civic groups, and occasionally for carillon performances in local parks or to accompany her son's brass instrument performances. She was a dedicated member of the Bible Study Fellowship, PEO, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Red Hat Society, and other church and civic organizations. If anyone had amassed a larger collection of nutcrackers, her grandchildren wouldn't believe it. Pat was also an enthusiastic genealogist who documented her and David's family lineage to the early 18' century.
Pat is preceded in moving to Heaven by her parents, Elston and Wanna Seiber of Carlyle, Ill., and her brother Donald Seiber, of Springfield, IL. She is survived by her husband David, and son John (Brooke), of Tullahoma, and son Dan (Amy) of Brentwood, TN, as well as five grandchildren: JD (Tullahoma), Ben, Abby, Maddie and Sam (Brentwood), and many friends, all who will miss her love and loyalty. Her life and eternal life are celebrated by her family and many friends from multiple churches and communities where she loved to serve others.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma on Sunday June 12 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ricky Wade officiating. Pat will be buried at a private ceremony in her birth state of Illinois. There will also be 'Friend and Family Gatherings' at Calvary Baptist Church, Alton, Ill., on Sunday June 26 at 2 p.m., and at the Community Church of Greenwood, Ind., on Saturday July 9 at 2 p.m. Shikany's Bonita Springs, Fla., Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences and memories can be shared there. Memorials honoring Pat may be made to the above churches or charity of your choice.
Tullahoma News – June 8, 2022