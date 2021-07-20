Patricia “Trish” Ashley Lawrence, 40, of Estill Springs departed this life suddenly on Friday, July 16, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Lawrence was born in Winchester, Tenn., on Jan. 30, 1981. She was employed at the Citizens Tri-County Bank in Decherd as a Mortgage Underwriter. She was previously employed at other area Banks before Citizens Tri-County Bank. Mrs. Lawrence was the First Lady and Mother of the Church at Outreach of Jesus Christ Ministry in the Winchester Springs Community. She loved her Lord and Savior. She served in "every aspect" of the Church's ministry. She was involved with the Theater Ministry, a food mom, secretary, the list goes on and on. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds, scrapbooking, cooking and canning.
One of her favorite enjoyments was everything Disney. She even had started making plans for another trip to Disney World last week. She will be greatly missed by her church family, friends and most of all by her immediate family and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Robert and Gertrude King, maternal grandfather, James Ashley and great-grandmother, Mabel Ashley.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor Dusty Lawrence of Estill Springs. Daughters; Kiauna Lawrence and Karalee Dale Lawrence also of Estill Springs, Mother, Robyn Ashley of Decherd, Father, Eddie Wayne King and wife, Lynda of Estill Springs, Sister, Miranda Dotson and husband, Joshua of Hillsboro, Tenn., Brother, Chris Evans and wife Janie of Sherwood; niece, Abigail Dotson, Mother and Father-in-law, Carol and Dale Lawrence of Estill Springs, Maternal Grandparents; R.L. and Catherine Miller of Decherd, nieces; Paige Rollins and Johanna Lawrence and one God Child, Savannah Hodge.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday July 21 at the Outreach of Jesus Christ Ministry Church in the Winchester Springs Community. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at the Outreach of Jesus Christ Ministry Church with Pastor Anthony Wynn, officiating. Interment will follow in the Cowan Montgomery Cemetery.
Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 21, 2021