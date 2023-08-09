Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Patricia “Trish” Austin died at age 55 on Aug. 4, 2023, at her home in Moore County. Trish was born in Winchester on Oct. 6, 1967. She is proceeded in death by her father, Tommy Coker; Mother Naydine “Ruby” Coker; grandparents, Lewis and Nervie Hill, and Wilson and Alberta Coker; father-in-law, Jerry Dale Austin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Terry Dale Austin of Moore County; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Dale and Kirsten Austin; two beautiful and feisty grandchildren, Amelia Belle and Jaxon Dale Austin; mother, Ann Coker; mother-in-law, Loretta Austin; Siblings, Thomas (Caroline) Coker, Brittany (Dale) Parks; Jamie (Eric) Boyett, and Nathaniel Coker; nieces and nephews, Emily Coker and Coleton Morris; Ashlee, Bradley, Joshua, and Daniel Parks, Addison Boyett, Lexis Stokes, and MaKayla Hall; along with a whole crew of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Tullahoma Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Internment to immediately follow in Turkey Creek Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Donations are welcome to be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. The family would prefer to have potted plants.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 9, 2023
