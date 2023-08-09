austin.JPG

Patricia “Trish” Austin died at age 55 on Aug. 4, 2023, at her home in Moore County. Trish was born in Winchester on Oct. 6, 1967. She is proceeded in death by her father, Tommy Coker; Mother Naydine “Ruby” Coker; grandparents, Lewis and Nervie Hill, and Wilson and Alberta Coker; father-in-law, Jerry Dale Austin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Terry Dale Austin of Moore County; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Dale and Kirsten Austin; two beautiful and feisty grandchildren, Amelia Belle and Jaxon Dale Austin; mother, Ann Coker; mother-in-law, Loretta Austin; Siblings, Thomas (Caroline) Coker, Brittany (Dale) Parks; Jamie (Eric) Boyett, and Nathaniel Coker; nieces and nephews, Emily Coker and Coleton Morris; Ashlee, Bradley, Joshua, and Daniel Parks, Addison Boyett, Lexis Stokes, and MaKayla Hall; along with a whole crew of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends. 

