Patrick Earl “Pat” Silvertooth, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at his home at the age of 68.
Pat was born in Tullahoma to the late Walter and Betty Blackburn Silvertooth and worked during his life in Sales for Wisco. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George Phillip Silvertooth and Robert Silver tooth.
Pat is survived by his son, Drew Silvertooth (Jennifer); his daughter, Kristi Silvertooth; one brother, Walter Silvertooth (Camille); one sister, Beth Silvertooth; his girlfriend, Jackie; three grandchildren, Andrew, Preston, and McKenna; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Pat’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Ronald McDonald House, or Haven of Hope.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 6, 2021