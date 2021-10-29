Patsy Baldwin, 75, of Manchester passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Patsy was born in Coffee County on Sept. 22, 1946.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 31, 2021

Service information

Oct 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 30, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, TN 37355
Oct 29
Visitation
Friday, October 29, 2021
4:00PM-8:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, TN 37355
Oct 30
Interment
Saturday, October 30, 2021
3:00PM-4:00PM
Shady Grove Cemetery
Deberry Road
Morrison, TN 37357
