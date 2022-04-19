Patsy Mae (Frazier) West of Normandy passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at NHC Scott Health Care Facility in Lawrenceburg after a short illness.
She was born to the late Pat and Maggie Frazier on Dec. 7, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband, JR West, daughter, Gloria Faye Smithson, brother, Marvin Frazier, sisters, MaryLou Tucker, Imogene Sissoms, and Eddie Lee Jacobs. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey West (Sherry); grandchildren, Brad Broadrick (Paige), Emily West, Jessica West Staggs, Brittany Maynard (Nick); great-grandchildren, Amanda and Bradley Broadrick, Hunter Boyd Staggs and Elijah Korp, Kaylee, Lexie, and Jacen Maynard; sisters, Ellen Ghea (Eddie), and Barbara Mullins (Billy).
Patsy was a caring mother, Nanny, sister, and friend. She loved flowers, vegetable gardens, feeding birds, preparing huge meals, and spending time with her family.
The family would like to thank Debra with Home Instead, who has taken care of Nanny for the past two years.
Services were held Tuesday, April 19 at Manchester Funeral Home with Sam Upton officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 20, 2022