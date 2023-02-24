Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Patty Elaine Whitaker, 58, of Shelbyville died Feb. 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Per her wishes she will be cremated. She is survived by her mother, Eleanor Ruth Naron of Shelbyville; two daughters, Arica Whitaker, Victoria and her husband, Joffery D. Vanderbilt Sr.; sister, Cyndy Weaver; brothers, Randy Hill and Rodger Garrett; three grandchildren, Carter Thomas Conry, Aaliyah Scarlett Vanderbilt and Joffery Deon Vanderbilt Jr. She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Hill and her husband, Henry Thomas Whitaker Jr.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 26, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Patty Whitaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.